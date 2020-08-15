How to cancel an Uber Eats order and determine if you'll get a refund

SOPA Images/Getty Images You can cancel an Uber Eats order in the Uber Eats and Uber apps.

You can cancel an Uber Eats order without having to contact customer service or the restaurant.

To cancel an Uber Eats order on the Uber Eats app, navigate to the Upcoming Orders tab and select the “Cancel” option.

When you use the Uber app for an Uber Eats order, you will need to tap the Account Profile icon before accessing your Orders list.

You may be able to get a refund on a cancelled Uber Eats order if you’re able to cancel it before the restaurant accepts the order.

Uber Eats has made ordering food as simple as a few taps on your phone screen. Once you order, the app will offer an estimated delivery time. Then all you have to do is sit and wait for your courier to arrive.

Of course, when things are that quick, it’s easy to make mistakes. Whether you forgot to add an item to your cart or suddenly changed your mind on that late-night order, there’s plenty of solid reasons you may need to cancel your order.

Cancellation is usually possible, with the only catch being that, depending on how far along in the preparation process, you may or may not be eligible for a refund.

Uber Eats orders can only be refunded before the restaurant accepts the order. At many restaurants, this happens automatically or within one minute of the order being placed. That means you have a tight window to get a refund on your order.

If you need to cancel an Uber Eats order, here’s how to do it.

How to cancel an order on the Uber Eats app

1. Open the Uber Eats app.

2. Tap the Orders tab in the app’s bottom menu.

Abbey White/Business Insider The ‘Order’ tab looks like a receipt.

3. Choose the “Upcoming” tab to see your in-progress orders.

4. Find the order you want to cancel and tap ‘Cancel Order.’

Melanie Weir/Business Insider This can be found to the right of your order total.

5. A window will appear asking you to confirm your cancellation and warning you of a cancellation fee if you continue. Tap ‘Cancel Order’ to confirm.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Confirm that you want to cancel the order.

How to cancel an Uber Eats order on the Uber app

1. Open the Uber app.

2. Select “Order Food.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This will be to the left of the ‘Ride’ option.

3. Tap the Profile icon in the upper-left.

Abbey White/Business Insider The silhouette icon is next to the search icon.

4. Choose Orders.

Abbey White/Business Insider Orders is the first option in your Account menu.

5. Your most recent order should appear first. Select “Cancel Order.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This is located under the “Get Help” button.

6. In the window that appears, confirm that you wish to cancel your order.

