How to cancel your Twitch Prime membership, without losing your Twitch or Amazon Prime accounts

Chrissy Montelli
ReutersIt’s easy to cancel a Twitch Prime subscription.

  • You can cancel Twitch Prime by disconnecting your Amazon Prime account from your Twitch account.
  • You can disconnect Amazon Prime from your Twitch account in your Twitch account’s settings.
  • Once you cancel Twitch Prime, your Twitch Prime benefits will end, but you’ll still be able to use your basic Twitch account.
If you’ve tried Twitch Prime and have decided that it’s not for you, you can cancel your Twitch Prime membership.

However, Twitch Prime is bundled into your Amazon Prime subscription. So in order to cancel Twitch Prime, you’ll need to disconnect your Amazon Prime account from your Twitch account.

You can make this change via your Twitch account’s settings page, using any browser on your Mac or PC. Here’s how.

How to cancel Twitch Prime

1. After logging into your Twitch account, click on your profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen.

2. Click on “Settings” in the menu that appears.

How to cancel Twitch Prime 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOpen your account settings.

3. On the Settings page, click on the “Connections” tab.

How to cancel Twitch Prime 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe ‘Connections’ option will be in the top toolbar.

4. Next to the Amazon section, click the grey “Disconnect” button.

How to cancel Twitch Prime 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderAmazon should be the first option listed.

5. In the pop-up window that appears, click “Yes, Disconnect.”

This method allows you to cancel Twitch Prime without cancelling your Amazon Prime subscription itself.

However, if you do cancel your Amazon Prime subscription, your Twitch account will be unlinked from your Amazon account automatically, essentially cancelling both Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime at the same time.

If you want to cancel Amazon Prime too, check out our guide on how to do just that.

