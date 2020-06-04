How to cancel your Tinder subscription on an Android device in 2 different ways

Teerawit Chankowet/Shutterstock You can cancel your Tinder subscription on an Android if you no longer want to put yourself out there.

There are two ways to cancel a Tinder subscription on Android, and the one you choose depends on how you signed up.

Simply deleting the Tinder app does not mean your subscription is cancelled.

Once you cancel a subscription, you’ll still be able to use it for the remaining days you’ve paid for.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Whether you’ve decided Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold is not worth your time or money, or you’ve met someone and are ready for a deeper commitment, it might be time to cancel your premium Tinder subscription.

If you’re an Android user, here are two different ways to cancel a Tinder subscription, depending on how you signed up.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to cancel a Tinder subscription on Android through the Google Play Store



1. Open the Play Store app on your Android.

2. Tap the three horizontal grey bars at the top to see the sidebar menu.

3. Tap “Subscriptions.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap ‘Subscriptions.’

4. Find and tap the Tinder subscription.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can manage all your subscriptions paid through Google Play Store here.

5. Select “Cancel subscription,” at the bottom.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap ‘Cancel subscription.’

6. You will be asked why you’re cancelling. You can choose an option, or select “Decline to answer” at the bottom. The tap “Continue.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select your reason for cancellation.

7. Select “Cancel Subscription.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Confirm to cancel subscription.

How to cancel a Tinder subscription on Android through the app’s account settings



If you signed up for a Tinder Plus or Gold by entering your payment details straight into the app, the process is a little different:

1. Open the Tinder for Android app. Then tap the profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Tap “Settings,” located below your profile picture, on the right.

Emma Witman/Business Insider ‘Settings’ will take you to an array of options related to your account and matching settings.

3. Find and tap “Manage Payment Account.”

4. Tap Cancel Subscription.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from

Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.