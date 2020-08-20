How to cancel your Tidal subscription, no matter how you signed up for it

Dave Johnson
Thomas Trutschel/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to cancel your Tidal subscription.

If you want to cancel Tidal before your trial ends so you’re not charged for the subscription, or you simply want to end your service, you can do it in just a few clicks.

The steps vary, though, depending on what device you’re using – a Mac or PC, or an iPhone or Android.

How to cancel Tidal using the mobile app

1. Start the Tidal app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Click “My Collection” at the bottom-right of the screen.

3. Click the settings icon at the top-right (it’s shaped like a gear).

How to cancel Tidal 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderGo to your Tidal app’s settings page.

4. Tap your account icon at the top of the screen and then tap “Manage Subscription.” The app will now open a mobile version of the Tidal website. You might need to log into your account again.

How to cancel Tidal 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderWhen you tap ‘Manage Subscription,’ the app will open the Tidal web page.

5. Tap “Subscription.”

6. Tap “Cancel my subscription.”

How to cancel Tidal 5Dave Johnson/Business InsiderTap the link to cancel your subscription.

How to cancel Tidal using the website

1. Open Tidal in your browser and log in if you’re not already signed into your Tidal account.

2. Click your account icon at the top left of the screen and choose “Manage Subscription.”

How to cancel Tidal 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderOpen your account settings in a browser to cancel your service.

3. Click “Subscription.”

4. On the “Your Subscription” page, click “Cancel my subscription.”

How to cancel Tidal 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe link to cancel your subscription is a little small on the page.

How to cancel Tidal through a third-party subscription

If you’re unable to cancel your subscription using the web page or the mobile app, you’re probably subscribing to Tidal through a third-party service that offered a Tidal subscription as a benefit, such as your cell phone provider.

You should contact that provider to see how to cancel your Tidal service.

