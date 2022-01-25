How to cancel subscriptions on your Android device using the Google Play Store

To cancel subscriptions, head to your Android’s Play Store app. Crystal Cox/Business Insider

You can cancel subscriptions on your Android through the Google Play Store app.

You’ll have to open your Android’s Play Store app and tap your profile icon, then select “Payments & subscriptions.”

Once you cancel a subscription, you can still use it until the last day of the month you’ve paid for.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Nowadays, it’s not hard to find people with multiple subscription services. In fact, with all the gaming, music, TV, and film streaming content out there — not to mention health and food apps — it’s almost impossible not to be signed up for some form of monthly paid service.

If you signed up for any of those services using an Android app, there’s a good chance that they’re billed through your Google Play account. And if that’s the case, you’ll need to go through Google Play to modify or cancel them.

Luckily it doesn’t take long to cancel any of your Android subscriptions through the Google Play Store. Here’s how to do it.

How to cancel subscriptions on an Android

1. Open the Google Play Store app and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

2. In the Google menu that opens, tap Payments & subscriptions.

Head to your Google account’s ‘Payments & subscriptions’ page. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Tap Subscriptions, then find and select the membership that you want to cancel.

4. Once its settings page opens, tap Cancel subscription. Some apps might then ask you to perform a few more steps, so be sure to read any pop-ups that appear.

After you cancel a subscription, you should still have access to all of its content until the end of this billing month.

If you’re trying to cancel a subscription but it doesn’t appear in this menu, that means that you didn’t sign up through Google Play. Check out the app or company’s website, or try to contact them directly. They probably have an independent method for canceling accounts.

Melanie Weir contributed to a previous version of this article.