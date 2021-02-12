How to cancel a Starz subscription on Amazon when you no longer need the streaming service

Vivian McCall
damircudic/Getty ImagesYou can cancel your Starz subscription by accessing your Amazon account.

Starz is a premium streaming channel you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime.

The service is known for its extensive movie library, as well as a handful of original series like “Outlander,” “Black Sails,” and an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s book “American Gods.”

For $US8.99 a month, you can watch these shows and movies on your phone, computer, or television using an Amazon Fire Stick or another compatible streaming device.

But if you’re reading this, you likely decided it’s not for you and want to cancel your subscription. After cancelling a monthly subscription, you’ll keep the service until the date you’re normally charged.

How to cancel Starz on Amazon

You can cancel your Starz subscription on Amazon if you’ve signed up for the service through Amazon, and you can do so easily from a desktop web browser.

1. Sign in to your Amazon account in a web browser.

2. Click “Accounts & Lists” in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

How to cancel STARZ on Amazon 1Vivian McCall/Business InsiderClick ‘Account & Lists.’

3. Scroll down to “Memberships and subscriptions.”

4. Click “Prime Video Channels.”

How to cancel STARZ on Amazon 2Vivian McCall/Business InsiderSelect ‘Prime Video Channels’ under the ‘Memberships and subscriptions’ category.

5. You’ll be prompted to log in again.

6. Scroll down. You’ll see “Starz” under “Your Channels.”

7. Click “Cancel Channel(s).”

How to cancel STARZ on Amazon 3Vivian McCall/Business InsiderSelect ‘Cancel Channel(s)’ next to Starz.

8. You’ll be asked if you really want to cancel your subscription, and presented with options to remind you of your payment three days before your subscription auto-renews; to cancel; or to keep your subscription.

How to cancel STARZ on Amazon 4Vivian McCall/Business InsiderSelect your preferred option.

9. To cancel your subscription, click “Turn off auto-renew and watch until [insert date].”

10. Select a reason why you’re ending your subscription.

How to cancel STARZ on Amazon 6Vivian McCall/Business InsiderSelect a reason for your cancellation.

11. You’ll be brought back to your Prime Video Channels page. You’ll now see when your subscription ends.

How to cancel STARZ on Amazon 7Vivian McCall/Business InsiderYou’ll see the option to restart the channel after ending your subscription.

