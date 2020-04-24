How to cancel a Spotify Premium subscription on an Android device

Reuters You can cancel your Spotify Premium via a web browser on your Android device.

You can cancel Spotify Premium on an Android device if you no longer want to pay for the service.

You can’t cancel Spotify Premium in the Spotify app itself, but you can do so using your preferred internet browser app on Android.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Spotify Premium is one of the most popular paid music streaming subscription services to date. For a monthly fee, Spotify Premium allows users to listen to their favourite tunes ad-free on their computer and mobile devices.

But what if you try Spotify Premium and then decide it isn’t right for you?

Strangely, it isn’t possible to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription through the Spotify app. But fortunately, there’s a workaround that allows you do so via a web browser app instead.

Here’s how to cancel Spotify premium on an Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to cancel Spotify Premium on an Android



1. Tap on the web browser app of your choice on your Android device to open up Spotify’s website.

2. Log into your account and tap on the “My Account” button, which resembles the silhouette of a person surrounded by a circle, located in the upper right portion of your screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap on ‘My Account’ icon.

3. Scroll downward to the “Your plan” section, then tap on “CHANGE PLAN.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap on ‘CHANGE PLAN.’

4. On the next screen, scroll down to “Spotify Free” and tap “CANCEL PREMIUM.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap ‘CANCEL PREMIUM.’

5. Tap “YES, CANCEL” to cancel your Premium subscription.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.