How to pause or cancel your Sling TV subscription

Sling TV offers customers 10 free hours of DVR storage and up to 50 hours for an additional $5. rafapress/Shutterstock

You can easily cancel a Sling TV subscription through your account settings.

Once you’ve canceled your subscription, you’ll still have access to Sling until your next billing date.

You can also pause your subscription package for one, two, or three months at a time.

Sling TV is a unique streaming service that offers subscribers the classic cable channels, without the cable price tag.

As well as streaming your favorite channels like BBC America or Comedy central, you can also record live TV to watch back later with family and friends. Despite all of this, you may wish to opt for a slightly cheaper streaming service with Netflix or Hulu.

So, if you have a Sling TV subscription but later wish to cancel or pause your membership, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s how to get it done:

How to cancel a Sling TV subscription

Sign into your Sling TV account. Click the gear icon, located in the top-right corner of the screen. Click Manage Account. This will open a new tab.

Choose Cancel Subscription.

Select your reason for canceling, then choose Continue. Click Cancel My Subscription.

How long can I watch after I cancel my Sling TV subscription?

Once you cancel, your subscription will run through until the end of your current billing cycle. So, if you’re usually charged on the 5th of the month and you cancel on the 25th, you’d have access to your subscription through to the 4th of the following month.

Quick tip: If you’ve ever canceled a Netflix account, it works the exact same way.



However, if you’re canceling during a free trial, you’d lose access to those premium options immediately.

How to pause a Sling TV subscription

If you want to take a break from your subscription, instead of canceling, you can do that.

Here’s how:

Sign into your Sling TV account. Click the gear icon, located in the top-right corner of your screen. Select Manage Account. Choose Pause Subscription. Choose how long to pause your subscription (you can select one, two, or three months). Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm your decision.

You’ll see the start and the end date of your subscription pause during this process. You should know, pausing for more than a month will mean that you’ll lose any DVR recordings. Something to consider if you’ve been stashing episodes of your favorite show for a rainy day.