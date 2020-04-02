How to cancel your Skype account's subscription, and stop paying a monthly fee for landline calls

Gil C/Shutterstock It’s easy to cancel a Skype subscription account.

You can cancel your Skype account’s subscription through the Skype website, by opening your account settings.

A Skype subscription lets you make an unlimited number of calls to non-Skype phone numbers by paying a monthly fee instead of for individual credits.

Once you cancel your Skype subscription, you’ll have to either buy credits or sign up for another subscription before you can make more calls to non-Skype numbers.

Skype allows free calling between Skype accounts, but you’ll need to pay to call a mobile or landline number.

Luckily, Skype offers a few different ways to pay for this. The easiest of these are Skype credits, which let you pay for minutes as you go; and a Skype subscription, which grants you unlimited minutes for a monthly fee.

Once you purchase a Skype subscription, you can cancel it via Skype’s “Manage Features” tab.

You need to cancel a subscription at least three days before the renewal date, otherwise you could be automatically charged again.

Here’s how to cancel a Skype subscription, using the desktop app for Mac and PC.

How to cancel a Skype account



1. Open Skype on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Open your “Settings” menu by clicking the three dots in the top-left and selecting it from the menu that appears.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Click the three dots at the top of your contacts list.

3. In the “Account & Profile” tab, scroll down and click on “My Account.” This will open a web browser, where you may need to log in again.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open your account settings.

4. Scroll down until you see the white “Add Subscription” button on the left side. Click the “Manage” option immediately above it.

William Antonelli/Business Insider If you don’t have a subscription, this option won’t appear.

5. From here, you can cancel subscriptions that you’ve previously purchased by selecting “Cancel subscription,” which is located underneath your billing information on the right side of the page.

William Antonelli/Business Insider The ‘Cancel’ option is small, but it’s there.

6. Select the reason for cancelling your Skype subscription, and then confirm by clicking “Cancel Subscription.”

