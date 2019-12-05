How to cancel your Roku subscriptions in 2 different ways

Roku It’s easy to cancel Roku subscriptions with a few clicks on your remote, or by visiting the website.

You can cancel any Roku subscriptions paid through your account on the Roku website, or on your Roku device.

To cancel Roku subscriptions on your device, navigate to a channel and press the asterisk button on your remote.

To cancel Roku subscriptions on the website, you’ll need to sign in and go to the “My account” section.

Many Roku channels are available for free, but if you subscribe to a paid channel on your Roku device, you may eventually want to cancel the subscription.

You can do this using your Roku media player, or on the Roku website. Here’s how.

How to cancel Roku subscriptions on your Roku device



1. Using your Roku remote, navigate to the channel you want to cancel and press the asterisk button. You should see a Details pop-up appear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Press the asterisk button after navigating to a channel to manage its subscription.

2. Select “Manage subscription.”

3. On the Manage subscription page, select “Cancel subscription.” Confirm this is what you really want to do.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can cancel a subscription with just a couple of clicks on your Roku remote.

If you don’t see “Manage subscriptions” in the list of options, that could mean the channel is free, or you aren’t actually paying for the subscription.

How to cancel Roku subscriptions from the Roku website



1. Open the Roku website in a browser and sign into your account.

2. Click the avatar icon at the top right of the window and click “My account.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find your subscriptions in the menu under your avatar.

3. Click “Manage your subscriptions.”

4. You should see a list of channels you’re subscribed to. Click “Cancel subscription” next to any channels you want to cancel.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Any subscriptions paid through your Roku account will appear here.

