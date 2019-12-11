How to cancel a PlayStation Now subscription on your PS4 in 5 simple steps

Ross James
SonyIt only takes a minute to cancel a PlayStation Now account on your PS4.

PlayStation Now is Sony’s premium game streaming service that lets you play PS2, PS3, and PS4 games for $US9.99 a month.

But if you’re not using the service as much as you thought you would, that’s another $US120 a year that might be put towards other things.

Fortunately, cancelling your PlayStation Now subscription from your PS4 is a simple process.

How to cancel PlayStation Now on a PS4

1. On your PS4’s homescreen, press up on your controller to open the options bar. Open “Settings,” which is on the far right of the options bar.

Cancel playstation now 1Ross James/Business InsiderNavigate to your Settings.

2. Select “Account Management.”

Cancel playstation now 2Ross James/Business InsiderIn the Settings menu, choose ‘Account Management.’

3. From the “Account Management” menu, select “Account Information.”

Cancel playstation now 3Ross James/Business InsiderOpen ‘Account Information.’

4. Scroll down until you find “PlayStation Subscriptions” and select it.

Cancel playstation now 4Ross James/Business Insider‘PlayStation Subscriptions’ is towards the bottom.

5. Select the PlayStation subscription you want to cancel. Then select “Turn off Auto-Renew.”

Cancel playstation now 6Ross James/Business InsiderI only have a PlayStation Plus account, but you can cancel and turn off auto-renew for both in the exact same way.

Your subscription will continue until the end of the current billing period, and then end.

