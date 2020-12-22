How to cancel your Philo streaming subscription no matter the platform you subscribed through

damircudic/Getty Images

You can cancel your Philo streaming subscription whether you subscribed through Philo’s website, the iPhone or iPad app, Amazon, Best Buy, or Roku.

If you don’t cancel your free 7-day trial of Philo before the deadline, your credit card will be charged.

If you keep your subscription past the trial period, you will be billed monthly, but can cancel at any time.

Philo, like other online streaming services, automatically bills you monthly. You can cancel any time, though. This makes Philo considerably more flexible than traditional cable and satellite.

The downside, however, is if you don’t know how to cancel Philo, or you forget to do so before the next billing cycle starts, you will be charged for the month. If you cancel in the middle of your billing cycle, however, you can continue watching until the cycle is done.

Note that there are several ways to cancel Philo depending on whether you subscribed directly through the website or through an app or service.

How to cancel Philo on a computer through Philo’s website



1. Open the Philo website in a web browser.

2. Click on the user icon, a smiley face that should be in the upper right corner.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on the smiley face profile icon.

3. Click on the “Account” tab in the Philo user landing page.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on ‘Account’ and you’ll get your billing info.

4. Scroll down to the bottom and click “Cancel my account.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on ‘Cancel my account’ at the very bottom.

5. A pop-up will ask you why you’re cancelling. Choose an option, then click “Cancel my account” at the very bottom and it is cancelled.

How to cancel Philo through the Apple app



Another way you may have subscribed to Philo is through the iPad or iPhone app. Note that there is not currently a way to cancel your subscription through the Android app.

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple device.

2. Tap your name and Apple ID at the top.

3. Tap on “Subscriptions.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You’ll need to cancel Philo through your Apple account subscriptions if you subscribed through Apple.

4. Tap on your “Philo” subscription.

5. Tap on the “Cancel Subscription” button at the bottom.

How to cancel Philo through Amazon



If you subscribed to Philo through Amazon, on a Fire TV device, for instance, you can cancel Philo through Amazon’s website.

1. Open Amazon’s app store subscriptions website in a web browser.

2. Navigate to the “Actions” dropdown list for Philo, and select “Turn off auto-renewal.”

3. Confirm the cancellation by clicking “Turn off auto-renewal.”

How to cancel Philo through Best Buy



If you subscribed to Philo directly through Best Buy, you’ll need to cancel your subscription from the Best Buy website.

1. Open the Best Buy website in a web browser and sign in to your account.

2. Click “Cancel subscription” and select a reason for cancelling.

3. Then, select “Cancel subscription” again to confirm. You service will terminate at the end of your billing period.

How to cancel Philo through Roku



If you subscribed to Philo using Roku Pay on your Roku, you can cancel your subscription from your Roku device. If you subscribed through Roku but never entered payment information or subscribed with Roku Pay, your subscription will automatically expire when the time is up and you won’t be charged.

1. Click the home button on your Roku remote.

2. Highlight the Philo app and press the asterisk “*” button on your remote.

3. Select “Manage subscription.”

4. Click “Cancel subscription” and then “cancel subscription” again to confirm.

5. Click “Done.” Your subscription will continue until the end of your billing period, but will not be renewed for another cycle.

