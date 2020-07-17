How to cancel a meeting in Microsoft Outlook on a PC or Mac computer, and alert all attendees

- To cancel a meeting in Microsoft Outlook, you just need to open your Calendar menu.
Microsoft Outlook’s Calendar function is one of the easiest ways to schedule meetings with coworkers, lunch with friends, or even a simple doctor’s appointment. Scheduling a meeting in the Calendar is relatively straightforward, and you can even colour-code your meetings.
But what if something comes up, and the meeting can’t happen?
Fortunately, you can cancel a meeting in Outlook just as easily as you can schedule one. You can also notify other meeting attendees of the cancellation with just a couple of clicks.
Here’s a quick step-by-step tutorial to cancelling meetings in your Outlook Calendar, using the app for both Mac and PC.
How to cancel a meeting in Outlook
Note that you can only cancel a meeting if you’re the organiser. If you’re not the organiser, you can only delete the event off your own calendar.
1. Click on the Calendar icon, located at the bottom-left corner of your inbox’s menu, next to the envelope icon.
2. With your Calendar open, find the date of the meeting you want to cancel. Right-click on the meeting, then click “Cancel Meeting.” If you haven’t invited anyone, or you’re not the organiser, select “Delete” or “Delete Meeting” instead.
3. In the pop-up box that appears, click “Send Cancellation.” If you’re on a Mac, you might need to click “Save & Close” instead.
Depending on your version of Outlook, you may be able to send a message to the meeting’s attendees explaining the cancellation. Type your message before you click “Send Cancellation.”
