How to cancel a LinkedIn invitation you've sent in 5 simple steps

Shutterstock It’s possible to cancel a LinkedIn invitation if you no longer wish to connect with the recipient.

You can cancel any LinkedIn invitation you’ve sent accidentally, or that you regret sending, so long as the LinkedIn member hasn’t accepted your invitation.

If you withdraw your LinkedIn invitation before the recipients check their invites, they won’t know that you’ve cancelled the invite, unless they have notifications set up.

You won’t be able to send another LinkedIn invitation to the same recipient for another three weeks after you cancel the invite.

Take a second and scroll through that long list of your LinkedIn connections – how many of those folks do you actually consider colleagues? How many do you even recognise? Most people have dozens of LinkedIn connections with people to whom there’s really no need to be connected.

If you’ve sent a LinkedIn invite you are now second-guessing, you should by all means cancel it and keep your account less cluttered. Note, however, that you won’t be able to resend an invite to the same recipient for three weeks after you’ve cancelled an invitiation to them.

That said, here’s how to cancel a LinkedIn invitation.

How to cancel a LinkedIn invitation you’ve sent

1. Log into your LinkedIn account in a browser on your Mac or PC and click on “My Network” at the top of the page.

2. In the “Invitations” box in the middle of the page, click “See all.”

3. Under the “Manage invitations” box on the next page, click “Sent.”

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Sent’ under ‘Manage invitations’ to view invitations you’ve sent out.

4. Click “Withdraw” beside the invite you want to cancel.

5. Confirm the withdrawal on the popup window.

