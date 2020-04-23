How to cancel your Kindle Unlimited membership on Amazon

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can easily cancel your Kindle Unlimited on Amazon with a few clicks on a computer.

You can easily cancel your Kindle Unlimited account by accessing your Amazon account details.

In order to cancel your Kindle Unlimited, you’ll need to navigate to the Kindle Unlimited option under the main Amazon menu on a computer.

While Kindle Unlimited offers you access to countless ebooks, there may come a time when you are no longer using it.

If you wish to cancel your Kindle Unlimited membership, you can navigate to the “Manage my membership” section on the Amazon website. There you’ll find your current plan and payment settings, along with the option to cancel. It’s important to note that these changes can only be made online and not on any Amazon app.

It’s also worth noting that while your account will be cancelled, you’ll still have access to your borrowed titles until your membership expires. Your membership will expire on the date you were to be charged a fee. Your borrowed books will be removed from your library and your billing will end then.

Here’s how to cancel.

How to cancel Kindle Unlimited



1. Log into your Amazon account on your preferred browser on a PC or Mac.

2. Click on the three bars in the upper left hand corner to open the main Amazon menu.

3. Click “Kindle E-readers & Books” under “Shop by Category.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the Amazon category menu.

4. Click “Kindle Unlimited” under the “Kindle Store” section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select ‘Kindle Unlimited.’

5. Click “Manage your membership” underneath the rotating ads on the Kindle Unlimited page.

You can also reach the same page through a longer process beginning with clicking on “Account & Lists” at the top of the Amazon website, near the search bar. Click “Manage content and devices” followed by selecting the “Preferences” tab at the top. You’ll find “Kindle Unlimited Settings” about halfway down the page. Clicking on this section will reveal a “Manage Your Membership” button which will take you to the same details page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click ‘Manage your membership.’

6. This will bring you to your account details for your Kindle Unlimited Membership. You will be able to see your current membership plan, borrowed items, and payment settings. Click on “Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership” under the payment settings on the left hand side.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can view your membership details.

7. Amazon will confirm whether or not you want to cancel your membership on the next page. You’ll be able to view your borrowed titles, which you’ll have access to until your membership expires. Click the yellow “Continue to cancel” option to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Continue cancelling.

