How to cancel an Instacart order and get a refund if there was an issue with your items

Maskot/Getty Images

You can cancel your Instacart order for free as long as you cancel it before your Instacart shopper starts shopping.

You can get a refund on your Instacart order up to seven days after the delivery date.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Grocery delivery apps like Instacart can be vital for those unable to shop on their own, or those who prefer the convenience of having their groceries delivered. But what happens if your Instacart order isn’t what you expected, or you’re charged for an item you didn’t receive?

Fortunately, it isn’t hard to cancel your Instacart order. Here’s a comprehensive guide on what to expect.

How refunds work on Instacart



If you want to return an item that you received through your Instacart order, you will have to return it to the store it was purchased from, though the details of the return process will vary from store to store. You’ll need to bring your digital Instacart receipt with you as well. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any way to avoid going to the store if you need to return an item, at least not currently.

If you want your entire Instacart order refunded, you can request one up to seven days after your Instacart delivery is made. After the seven-day period is up, you can’t request a refund. Because of this time limitation, Instacart requests prompt notification if you were charged for items you did not receive or if any items in your order were unusable (spoiled, crushed, etc.).

After you’re granted a refund, you can receive it in the form of Instacart account credits (which happens immediately) or a credit to your bank account (which can take up to two weeks to process).

If you have placed an Instacart order and your Instacart shopper hasn’t begun shopping yet, you can cancel your order ahead of time, and you won’t be charged extra for the cancellation. If you wait to cancel your order until after your Instacart shopper has begun shopping or delivering your items, you will need to call 1-888-246-7822 or email [email protected], and you could be charged up to $US15 as a cancellation fee.

How to cancel your Instacart order



You can cancel your Instacart order in the Instacart app as well as the website.

1. After logging in to your Instacart account, click or tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of your screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select your profile icon in the upper left corner.

2. Click or tap on “Your Orders.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Your Orders.’

3. Click or tap on the order you wish to cancel.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select which order you’d like to cancel or get a refund for.

4. Click or tap on “Cancel order.”

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.