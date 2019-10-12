How to cancel a Hulu subscription on your iPhone in 7 simple steps

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS via Getty Images You can cancel Hulu on an iPhone through your Apple ID settings.

You can cancel Hulu on your iPhone in a few steps if you’re rethinking your subscription.

When you sign up for a paid Hulu streaming plan (or a free trial) through an iPhone, you can cancel the subscription through your Apple ID page.

When you’re mired in choices, deciding on a streaming service for TV and movies can feel as paralyzing as choosing the right Instagram filter.

Still, it’s a welcome trend that streaming options allow us the luxury of cutting cable cords, while maintaining access to our favourite TV and movies through apps at our leisure.

However, with so many options out there, we can also at times end up overwhelmed, overcharged, and oversubscribed to far too many streaming services.

And frustratingly, it’s often a lot easier to sign up than it is to cancel a streaming subscription.

For iPhone users ready to break up with Hulu, cancelling subscriptions through Apple can be particularly vexing for the uninitiated.

Fortunately, we’ve navigated the process for you.

Here are the seven steps to achieve a conscious uncoupling from your monthly payment or free trial with Hulu:

How to cancel Hulu on an iPhone

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Tap your name, at the very top. After, tap the “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes & App Store” tab.

3. Open “iTunes & App Store.” At the top of the page, tap the blue link that should display your Apple ID’s email address.

4. In the pop-up window, tap “View Apple ID.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider When you reach this page, you’ll tap ‘View Apple ID’ to view, access, and change details about your Apple account and its subscriptions.

5. You will now be in your Account Settings page for your Apple ID. At the bottom, above “Purchase History,” tap “Subscriptions.”

6. Go to your “Active” subscriptions. Open “Hulu Plus.”

7. You’ll see under “Options” two types of memberships, with a check mark next to your current subscription package. Tap “Cancel Subscription” at the bottom of the page.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap ‘Cancel Subscription.’

After you’ve cancelled, you’ll still be able to access membership benefits until the end of the billing period you’ve signed up for, or the free trial period.

