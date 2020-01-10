How to cancel an HBO NOW subscription through your Roku account in 2 ways

Roku To cancel an HBO NOW subscription from your Roku, you’ll need to have signed up through your Roku account.

You can cancel an HBO NOW subscription on your Roku device in two easy ways – through an internet browser, or right from your Roku device itself.

It doesn’t cost anything to cancel an HBO NOW subscription, and you’ll be able to keep watching until your current billing cycle ends.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When HBO (or Home Box Office) first came out in the early 1970s, it delivered premium content to paying viewers at home. Today, the media it produces is some of the finest content out there.

And thanks to HBO NOW, that content is easier than ever to access, especially through a Roku device.

But if you’re finished with HBO despite its shows and movies, it’s easy to say goodbye and get rid of HBO NOW at any time via your Roku device.

Once you cancel your HBO NOW subscription, you’ll be able to keep watching until the end of your current billing cycle.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to cancel an HBO NOW subscription on Roku



Firstly, note that these steps only apply if you signed up for HBO NOW through your Roku account. If you signed up through another method, like with your email address or another streaming service, you’ll need to unsubscribe either through HBO or that particular service.

But if you did sign up with your Roku account, you can cancel HBO NOW through your internet browser.

1. Go to the site my.roku.com and sign into your account.

2. Click (or tap if you’re on a phone or tablet) “Manage your subscriptions.”

3. Find your HBO NOW subscription and tap the “Unsubscribe” button. You’ll be asked to confirm that you really want to cancel – do so.

Or, to unsubscribe from HBO NOW via your Roku itself, start by pressing the home button on your remote.

1. Navigate to the HBO NOW channel on the home screen, and then hit the star button on the Roku remote.

2. Click on “Manage subscription” and then “Cancel subscription.”

3. Confirm by hitting “Cancel subscription” again, then hit “Done.”

You can use these same methods to cancel any subscription you’ve made through your Roku account.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.