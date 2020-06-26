How to cancel your HBO Max subscription, no matter how you signed up for it

SOPA Images/Shutterstock It’s easy to cancel your HBO Max subscription if you no longer want it.

You can cancel an HBO Max subscription at any time through the mobile app or website.

Depending upon how you set up your HBO Max subscription, you may need to log into another service to complete the cancellation.

HBO Max costs $US14.99 per month, after a weeklong free trial.

HBO Max is a video streaming service that carries HBO’s usual catalogue of TV shows and movies, along with a slew of additional content.

It does this all for $US15 per month, which is the same subscription rate as the older HBO Now, and up to five people can share the service at once, each with their own user profile.

That’s a good deal, but if you ever need to cancel your HBO Max service, you can do it in just a few minutes, using your Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

How to cancel an HBO Max subscription



You can start the process to cancel your subscription using either the HBO Max mobile app or the website. But depending upon how you signed up for HBO Max, the exact steps after that will vary.

Using the HBO Max app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, tap the “Profile” icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Once there, tap the gear icon in the upper-left, and then select “Billing Information.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the settings icon at the top-left of the screen.

Alternatively, if you’re on the HBO Max website, just log in and click the “Profile” icon at the top-right of the page and then click “Billing Information.”

No matter how you get here, this is where the process varies depending on how you signed up for HBO Max.

You can subscribe to HBO Max directly, or via other services including Apple, AT&T, DirectTV, Google Play, Hulu, Samsung, YouTube TV, and many others. Depending upon how you subscribed, you’ll see one of two options.

If you can cancel the subscription directly from the HBO Max app, you’ll see a button marked “Manage Subscription.” Click it, and then select “Cancel Subscription.” Confirm this is really what you want to do, and your subscription will be cancelled.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you subscribed directly through HBO Max, you can click to cancel the subscription directly.

If you’re subscribed through a service that requires you to cancel elsewhere, you’ll see a button marked “Learn More.” Tap it, and you’ll be taken to that app or service’s login screen. Sign in and go to the billing information page for that service. You can unsubscribe from HBO Max there.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you subscribed through a third party, HBO Max will take you to the site or service that controls your subscription.

