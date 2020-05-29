How to cancel HBO Go through your cable service provider

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images There’s no way to cancel your HBO Go account through HBO directly.

You can’t cancel HBO Go through HBO directly like you can HBO Now, a standalone subscription service.

HBO Go is packaged through your cable or satellite TV provider, so you’ll have to contact the company to remove the channel from your current plan.

You can locate your HBO provider in the settings section of the HBO Go mobile app.

HBO Go Help Centre offers tips for how to get in touch with your TV provider.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

HBO Go is the mobile app that coincides with a paid HBO channel through your provider. Its sister app, HBO Now, can be cancelled using more traditional means – accessing the billing information online and stopping it from auto-renewing.

Cancelling HBO Go isn’t as easy as accessing your account settings. The process involves a few steps with your mobile device or tablet, including a phone call. To cancel your HBO Go account, you’ll need to get in touch with your cable or satellite TV service provider.

Here’s how to locate your TV provider on the HBO Go app then contact them.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get in touch with your provider to cancel an HBO subscription

HBO Go Help Centre provides a helpful list of the most frequently registered providers. Your provider – the cable company you bundled HBO and other channels with – should be found here. If you’re using a university subscription, you can find your school here. Click the link for your provider to open the appropriate support page. If you can’t find your provider listed, HBO Go recommends checking your billing statement for contact information.

Additionally, you can contact HBO Go customer service by emailing their account or submitting a request online. However, it’s probably best to contact your provider directly. It’s also important to note that if you call before the end of your billing cycle to cancel HBO Go, the subscription will likely run through the end of the billing cycle.\

How to locate your provider on the HBO Go app

1. Open the HBO Go app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the profile tab in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The HBO Now app on an iPhone.

3. Tap the gear icon to open your settings.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your HBO Go settings.

4. You’ll find your service provider at the top of the screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your settings page lists your service provider at the top.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.