How to cancel your Google Fibre internet service

You can cancel your Google Fibre account quickly if you want to switch from the internet service provider.

Google Fibre is a supplier of FTTP (fibre to the premises) broadband internet, VoIP phone, and internet protocol television.

Google Fibre is currently available in 18 markets across the US.

Currently, Google Fibre is offered in 18 cities and provides internet service, TV streaming, and phone plans.

Plan costs vary by region, but for a 1,000 Mbps (also known as a gigabit per second) download speed, you can expect to pay around $US70 a month. For download speeds ranging up from 100 MBPS, plans start generally start at $US50 a month.

Those speeds are quite impressive, and are priced quite competitively – in fact, some in the industry think Google Fibre is more about challenging larger FTTP providers into improving their own services (which would make Google’s other products faster and more efficient) than it is about becoming a huge fibre optic network.

If you still want to cancel Google Fibre despite the decent pricing and high speeds, ideally you’ll make that decision before the installation takes place. And if that’s the case, the process is easy.

How to cancel your Google Fibre service



1. Log into your Google Fibre account, then click the “Manage Profile” link.

2. On your profile page, find the “Cancel Fibre Service” link and click it. Then click “Confirm” to follow through on the cancellation.

If you don’t see a “Cancel Fibre Service” option or if you already have the service installed, you need to contact Fibre’s customer service department and take care of the process directly.

Steven John/Business Insider The customer service number for residential clients is 866-777-7550.

You can get in touch with Fibre customer service via the phone, text, email, live chat, faxes, or even via regular old hard copy mail.

