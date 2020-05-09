Wachiwit/Shuttstock You can only cancel your Disney Plus subscription on an internet browser, not on the streaming service’s mobile app.

To cancel your Disney Plus subscription, you must be logged in to your account on your computer or phone’s web browser as there is currently no way to do this through the mobile app.

You can cancel your Disney Plus subscription by accessing your billing details through your account profile.

You may be unable to cancel your Disney Plus subscription directly through the streamer if you signed up for the service through a third-party.

Disney Plus has become one of the industry’s leading streaming services, racking up 50 million subscribers in a handful of months following its late 2019 launch. But if you’ve found the service lacking in new content or your trial is soon up, knowing how to cancel your Disney Plus subscription is key to avoiding unwanted charges.

To cancel Disney Plus, you need to access the “Billing Details” menu, located within the “Subscription” section of your account profile. It’s important to note that you can only cancel your Disney Plus subscription on an internet browser, not on the streaming service’s mobile app.

Additionally, if you’ve acquired access to a subscription through a bundle or third-party services like Roku, Apple, or Amazon devices, you will be unable to cancel the subscription directly through Disney Plus. However, you can use the Disney+ portal to access the platform you originally signed up for Disney Plus through.

Here’s how to cancel your Disney Plus subscription.

How to cancel your Disney Plus subscription through a computer browser



1. Open the Disney Plus website on your preferred computer or smartphone browser.

2. Log into your account.

3. If you have multiple account profiles, select the primary account holder’s avatar.

Abbey White/Business Insider The primary account holder will be the first avatar visible on the far left.

4. Click on your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner of the page to access your account details.

Abbey White/Business Insider When you click this, a dropdown will appear with links to your other profiles, help page, and log out.

5. Select “Account.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Clicking here will take you to your account page where you can cancel Disney plus.

6. Choose the blue “Billing details” link.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find your ‘Billing details’ under the ‘Subscription’ subheading.

7. Click “Cancel Subscription.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This will begin a multi-step cancelation process for ending your Disney+ subscription.

8. Confirm you wish to cancel your account by clicking the red “Complete Cancellation” button.

Abbey White/Business Insider This screen will also relay the details of when the cancellation will take effect.

9. Complete the optional survey.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This page will confirm that your Disney Plus subscription has been cancelled.

If you signed up for Disney Plus with a bundle package or through an outside source, your account page will list that service under the Subscription heading. Click “Billing details” like you would with a regular Disney Plus account.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider An account with an Amazon subscription bundle.

There is no option to cancel your Disney Plus subscription directly from the Disney+ account window, so click “Go to” link to be redirected and cancel your account.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider To cancel your Disney Plus subscription through a third-party provider, follow the instructions to login and cancel your subscription.

