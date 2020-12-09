How to cancel your Audible membership, or put your subscription on hold

MichaelJayBerlin/Shutterstock Cancelling an Audible membership is easy to do on any device, as long as you use a web browser.

You can can cancel your Audible membership through the Audible desktop site.

After cancellation, purchases stay in your library and you can listen to them at any time.

There’s also the option of putting your Audible membership on hold, which can be done once every 12 months.

Physical book or audiobook, that is the question.

If your idea of a good read is finding the nearest cosy nook and putting on headphones, you’re most likely familiar with Audible, Amazon’s subscription audiobook and podcast service.

Upon signing up, Audible offers a free 30-day trial, where you can freely explore the world of narrative storytelling. For those curious, it’s also worth mentioning that Audible provides free books for your listening pleasure.

But let’s be real: Sometimes our ambitious audiobook plans don’t go over so well. And in the end, you might want to cancel that Audible subscription before the free trial is even over.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a long-time listener who isn’t getting the most out of the subscription, cancelling an Audible membership is easy from Audible’s desktop site.

An important note: Simply deleting the Audible app from your phone or tablet will not cancel your membership. Likewise, cancelling your membership is much easier from a computer, but you can complete the steps below from your phone or tablet, as long as you’re using the device’s web browser.

Here are the steps to cancel an Audible subscription.

How to cancel Audible



1. Navigate to audible.com and sign in using your Amazon account information.

Business Insider Sign in and navigate to the Account Details page.

2. Once you’re signed in, hover over your personalised greeting and click “Account details” from the dropdown menu.

Business Insider Your account page will give you an overview of your membership.

3. On your account page, find and click on “Cancel membership.” This will launch the cancellation process.

Business Insider As is the case with many subscriptions, you’ll likely be implored to not cancel.

4. The cancellation process includes a few pages that prompt you to reconsider cancelling your membership. Just follow the instructions and click on “Continue cancelling.”

5. On the final screen, confirm your cancellation by clicking the “Finish Cancelling” button.

Business Insider Finish process clicking ‘Finish cancelling.’

6. You’ll know you’ve succeeded if you see a “We’re sorry to see you go” message has appeared at the top of your account’s details page. You will also receive an email telling you that your Audible subscription has been cancelled.

Can an Audible membership be placed on hold?



If you just want to take a short hiatus, Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus members have the option to put their account on hold.

Audible memberships can be put on hold once every 12 months, and for up to a 3-month period. Just note that only Audible Premium Plus members are able to access their library during a hold.

To place your account on hold, you’ll need to contact Audible directly:

Business Insider You can put your membership on hold by talking to a customer service representative.

1. Navigate to Audible’s Contact Us page

2. Click “Membership,” and underneath “Tell us more,” choose “Switch, Pause, or Cancel Membership” from the dropdown menu.

3. Then choose your preferred method of communication â€” chat, phone, or email â€” to chat with a customer service representative to review your account and go over plan options.

