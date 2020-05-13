How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription using your iPhone, Apple TV, or Mac

Halfpoint/Shutterstock It’s possible to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription using several different Apple devices.

You can cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription by accessing your account settings through your iPhone app, Mac, or Apple TV.

If you cancel within a free trial period, Apple TV Plus content may be immediately cut off, and you will no longer be able to access the content library.

With high-profile projects featuring some of the top names in entertainment, Apple TV Plus is one of the most prestigious subscription video streaming services rolled out in recent years. Apple TV+ can easily stream content like “The Morning Show” and “Oprah’s Book Club” on Apple devices ranging from the Apple TV to iPhone to your Mac.

The video-on-demand service costs a relatively affordable $US4.99 a month after the seven-day free trial period has ended. Apple TV Plus subscriptions also renew automatically, meaning you won’t be prompted to cancel if you’ve been thinking about it. Luckily, the subscription is a month-to-month service and can be ended at any time.

For those who purchased the base subscription, you can cancel any time after your most recent renewal date – but before your next one – and keep your access to all Apple TV Plus has to offer for the remainder of your current billing cycle. If you’re still in your trial period or have a discounted subscription, make sure you cancel at least 24 hours before it ends so you aren’t charged.

Whether you’re unimpressed with the content library or simply done taking advantage of a free trial, you should know how to cancel if you need to.

Here’s how to do it.

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Apple TV

1. Open “Settings.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Visit your Apple TV’s settings dashboard to begin the cancelation process.

2. Click on “Users and Accounts.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The ‘Users and Accounts’ option lets you access your list of subscriptions.

3. Select your current account.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Apple TV allows for multiple user accounts on one device.

4. Click on “Subscriptions.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Access the Apple Store, purchases, downloads, and more from your Apple TV user account.

5. Click on “Apple TV +.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider This menu houses all of your various digital subscriptions.

6. Click on “Cancel Subscription.” Note that if you’re in a free trial, when you cancel it, your access will stop immediately, even if you have time left until your billing cycle ends.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can sign up for or cancel either a monthly or yearly Apple TV+ subscription on this menu.

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Mac

1. Open your Apple TV + app.

2. Click on “Account” at the very top.

3. Click on “View my Account.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can access your Apple TV+ account settings from the app’s top menu bar.

4. Scroll down to the “Settings” submenu and click on “Manage” next to “Subscriptions.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider To access your account subscriptions, you must be in the ‘Watch Now’ tab.

5. Next to “Apple TV+” click on “Edit.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Cancelling Apple TV+ will remove it from your ‘Active’ subscription list.

6. Click on “Cancel Subscription” to cancel it.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can still access Apple TV+ content for the rest of the month after cancelling.

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your iPhone

1. Open the Apple TV+ app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the Account icon in the upper right corner of your iPhone screen.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The account button lets you redeem gift codes, manage subscriptions, and more.

3. Tap on “Manage subscriptions.”.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can manage your Apple TV+ subscription directly in the iPhone app.

4. Tap on your “Apple TV+” subscription item.

5. Tap on Cancel, below the billing information.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can cancel your monthly or yearly Apple TV+ subscription from this menu.

