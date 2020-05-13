How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription using your iPhone, Apple TV, or Mac

- You can cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription by accessing your account settings through your iPhone app, Mac, or Apple TV.
- If you cancel within a free trial period, Apple TV Plus content may be immediately cut off, and you will no longer be able to access the content library.
With high-profile projects featuring some of the top names in entertainment, Apple TV Plus is one of the most prestigious subscription video streaming services rolled out in recent years. Apple TV+ can easily stream content like “The Morning Show” and “Oprah’s Book Club” on Apple devices ranging from the Apple TV to iPhone to your Mac.
The video-on-demand service costs a relatively affordable $US4.99 a month after the seven-day free trial period has ended. Apple TV Plus subscriptions also renew automatically, meaning you won’t be prompted to cancel if you’ve been thinking about it. Luckily, the subscription is a month-to-month service and can be ended at any time.
For those who purchased the base subscription, you can cancel any time after your most recent renewal date – but before your next one – and keep your access to all Apple TV Plus has to offer for the remainder of your current billing cycle. If you’re still in your trial period or have a discounted subscription, make sure you cancel at least 24 hours before it ends so you aren’t charged.
Whether you’re unimpressed with the content library or simply done taking advantage of a free trial, you should know how to cancel if you need to.
Here’s how to do it.
How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Apple TV
1. Open “Settings.”
2. Click on “Users and Accounts.”
3. Select your current account.
4. Click on “Subscriptions.”
5. Click on “Apple TV +.”
6. Click on “Cancel Subscription.” Note that if you’re in a free trial, when you cancel it, your access will stop immediately, even if you have time left until your billing cycle ends.
How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Mac
1. Open your Apple TV + app.
2. Click on “Account” at the very top.
3. Click on “View my Account.”
4. Scroll down to the “Settings” submenu and click on “Manage” next to “Subscriptions.”
5. Next to “Apple TV+” click on “Edit.”
6. Click on “Cancel Subscription” to cancel it.
How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your iPhone
1. Open the Apple TV+ app on your iPhone.
2. Tap the Account icon in the upper right corner of your iPhone screen.
3. Tap on “Manage subscriptions.”.
4. Tap on your “Apple TV+” subscription item.
5. Tap on Cancel, below the billing information.
