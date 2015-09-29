Here's how to cancel your Apple Music trial so you don't start getting charged tomorrow

When Apple Music launched, the company treated everyone to a free three-month trial of the service.

But in the fine print, Apple said that if you didn’t cancel before the end of the trial, you would enrolled in its “auto-renewal” program and be charged $US9.99 per month (or $US14.99 for a family account). You will be billed to the same credit card you store in iTunes for buying apps or music.

If you were an early adopter, that three-month period will expire any day now, and it’s time to decide whether you actually want to pay for the service.

If you are — unlike Google chairman Eric Schmidt — a fan of Apple Music, just do nothing and you’ll continue to get access until you cancel. But if Apple Music didn’t convince you, or if Spotify’s focus on artificial intelligence just jives better with your music discovery tastes, you should probably cancel soon.

Here’s how to turn auto-renewal off.

This post is an updated version of a post originally written by Antonio Villas-Boas.

After you've set up Apple Music, tap the little head symbol on the top left of your screen to go to your account. Screenshot Tap View Apple ID. Screenshot Tap Manage under Subscriptions. Screenshot You'll see a list of anything you subscribe to. Tap Your Membership for Apple Music, which will likely be at the top of the list. Screenshot Tap the Automatic Renewal switch to the Off position. Screenshot Now you won't be automatically charged $9.99 after your three-month trial of Apple Music is over. Just tap Done on the top right on all the popup screens to return to the Apple Music app. Screenshot

