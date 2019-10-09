How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on a Mac computer

Sean Gallup/Getty Images You can manage or cancel your Apple Music subscription on a Mac in a few simple steps.

Apple Music offers a variety of plans to fit your lifestyle and budget. Options include an individual subscription for $US9.99 per month or $US99.99 per year. Students also have the option to receive monthly subscriptions for just $US4.99.

Like other app subscriptions, you can cancel Apple Music from your phone, but you can also easily cancel or alter your subscription from your Mac computer.

After launching iTunes, you can access your account details and make any necessary changes. If you have a new Mac, you may need to sign into iTunes first before you can cancel your subscription.

After cancelling, you will still have access to Apple Music features for the remainder of the current billing cycle.

Note that the below steps will apply to Mac computers running macOS Mojave or earlier, as the recently released macOS Catalina has replaced iTunes with separate apps for music, podcasts, and TV.

That said, here’s how to cancel your subscription:

How to cancel Apple Music on a Mac computer



1. Open iTunes on your Mac desktop or laptop.

2. Navigate to the top menu bar.

3. Click “Account” and if you haven’t signed in yet on your computer or need to switch accounts, click “Sign Out” or “Sign In” from the dropdown menu.

4. After clicking “Account” and signing in, click “View My Account.” This will bring you to your account information page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select ‘View My Account’ from the iTunes drop down menu.

5. Scroll down the page to the Settings section.

6. Click “Manage” next to “Subscriptions” – this line will also show the number of subscriptions currently in service. Clicking “Manage” will bring you to your subscriptions page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can manage your account subscriptions through iTunes.

7. The page will show all subscriptions associated with your account, both active and expired. Click the small, blue “Edit” option next to “Apple Music.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The subscriptions page on iTunes.

8. Here you’ll find all of the settings for your Apple Music subscription, and you can even change your package – including student or Family Sharing options. Click the “Cancel Subscription” button.

9. Click “Confirm” to finalise the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You will be asked to confirm your decision to cancel Apple Music from your Mac.

After cancelling, you will still have access to Apple Music for the remainder of the current billing cycle. If you change your mind, you can easily resubscribe to the service from iTunes again.

