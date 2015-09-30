How to cancel your free trial of Apple Music before you get charged soon

Apple Music has been available for close to three months now, but the streaming service has yet to charge subscribers a penny.

That will change on September 30, when the people who first signed on for a three-month free trial will have to cough up $US9.99 a month to access Apple’s Spotify competitor.

If you don’t plan on paying for Apple Music, now is the time to make sure you’re not automatically charged once your free trial is up.

To turn off automatic renewal for your Apple Music subscription (which Apple turns on by default), open the Music app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the little account icon in the top left of the screen. Tech Insider Then tap 'View Apple ID.' Tech Insider You'll be prompted to enter your Apple ID password. Go to manage your subscriptions. Tech Insider Tap on your Apple Music membership, which should say 'Active' if you're using the free trial. Tech Insider You'll see the date when your free trial ends on this screen. Uncheck the box that says 'Automatic Renewal.' Tech Insider Once you're not subscribed anymore and your free trial ends, the Music app on your iPhone will essentially work like it did before Apple Music existed. Apple That means you'll still be able to play music stored on your device. You won't, however, be able to stream any music you want. You'll also lose the ability to add streaming music to your personal library and save music you add for offline access. (If you sync your music the old fashioned way using iTunes, it will still be accessible without needing an internet connection.) Apple Music's 'For You' section, which features curated playlists based on your music tastes, will also be unavailable without a subscription. Beats 1, Apple Music's other radio stations, and the app's 'Connect' tab for following individual artists, will remain free.

