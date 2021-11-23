How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on any device

Apple Music subscribers can cancel their subscription from a computer or mobile device. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

You can cancel an Apple Music subscription with just a few clicks or taps on any of your devices.

To cancel Apple Music on an iPhone or iPad, you’ll use the Settings app; on an Android, you can find the Cancel Subscription option in the Apple Music app’s Account settings.

You can also sign into the Apple Music website and cancel your subscription from the Settings menu under the account icon at the top right of the page.

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the United States, so it’s not surprising if you are a subscriber. After all, Apple even makes Apple Music available on Android devices. But if you want to end your subscription, it’s easy to cancel. You can cancel Apple Music from your computer, iOS device, or Android phone with just a few clicks or taps.

How to cancel Apple Music on a computer

1. Go to the Apple Music website in a web browser and log into your account using the Sign In button at the top right of the page if needed.

2. Click the account icon at the top right of the page and then, in the drop-down menu, click Settings.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the page and, in the Subscriptions section, click Manage.

4. In the Edit Your Subscription window, click Cancel Subscription and confirm this is what you want to do.

You can cancel your account from the Apple Music website. Dave Johnson

How to cancel Apple Music on an iPhone or iPad

You can easily cancel your Apple Music subscription from any iOS device that’s connected to your Apple ID. Apple tracks all current, ongoing, and even past subscriptions in the Settings app. To cancel, just open the Settings app and follow our guide on canceling subscriptions to cancel Apple Music in the list of subscriptions listed under your Apple ID.

You can find all your active subscriptions (including Apple Music) in the Settings app on your iPhone. Dave Johnson

How to cancel Apple Music on an Android

If you listen to Apple Music using Apple’s mobile app on Android, you can cancel the subscription from within the app as well.

1. Start the Apple Music app on your Android device.

2. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen and then tap Account.

3. In the Subscription section, tap Manage Subscription.

4. Tap Cancel Subscription and confirm this is what you really want to do.

You can manage your subscription from within the Apple Music app on Android. Dave Johnson