How to cancel an order on Etsy, the online marketplace for handmade and vintage items

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Etsy is an online marketplace that offers handmade and vintage goods from independent sellers.

To cancel an order on Etsy, you must contact the seller or shop you purchased the item from directly.

Make sure to check the shop’s policies regarding returns, exchanges, or cancellations before placing an order.

Cancellation requests are at the discretion of the seller and not guaranteed.

Etsy is a popular e-commerce website where customers can find handmade gifts, craft supplies, and vintage items from independent sellers. Items are often customisable and made to order, lending a personal touch to any gift, and purchases benefit small businesses.

Before making a purchase, it’s important to note the seller’s policies â€” particularly when it comes to returns and exchanges. Some shops don’t accept returns, exchanges, or cancellations, while others do. When it comes to cancelling an order, you need to contact the seller directly.

How to cancel an order on Etsy with an account

Etsy notes that accepting a cancellation request is at the discretion of the individual seller. Following the steps below starts the cancellation process, but it’s up to the seller to actually cancel your order.

1. Go to etsy.com. Click “Sign in” at the top-right corner. Sign in.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Click ‘Sign in’ at the top-right corner.

2. At the top-right corner, click your account icon (icon with “You” underneath).

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Click on your account icon.

3. Select “Purchases and reviews” from the dropdown menu.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Click on ‘Purchases and reviews.’

4. Scroll down to find the order you wish to cancel, then click “Contact The Shop.”

5. Write a message to the seller indicating that you would like to cancel your order, then click “Send.”

How to cancel an order on Etsy without an account

1. Open the email you received confirming your order from Etsy. It will come from the email address [email protected]

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Open the original confirmation email from your order to reply to it.

2. Reply to the email with a message to the seller indicating that you’d like to cancel your order.

