How to cancel your Amazon Music subscription on your iPhone using a web browser

Shutterstock You can cancel your Amazon Music subscription using a browser on your iPhone.

If you’re ready to let go of your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription (which costs $US7.99 per month for Prime Users, or $US9.99 per month for Non-Prime users), or if you’re looking to cancel a free promotional trial of the service, it’s harder to cancel the subscription than it is to sign up.

But fret not: although the process is slightly cumbersome, you can cancel Amazon Music on your iPhone’s web browser.

Here are the nine steps you’ll need to follow to cancel Amazon Music via iPhone’sSafari, or other web browsers like Google Chrome:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to cancel your Amazon Music subscription on your iPhone

1. Open the web browser of your choice on your iPhone.

2. Go to Amazon.com.

3. If you aren’t signed in, tap the three stacked lines in the top-left corner.

4. In the menu that opens, tap “Sign In.”

5. Log in with your Amazon account information.

Emma Witman/Business Insider For ease of use, I have my iPhone set up to remember my passwords via passing a quick FaceID check.

6. Once signed in, tap the three stacked lines again and select “Account” in the menu.

7. Under “Account settings” tap “Your Memberships & Subscriptions.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider There’s a maze of account options you can get lost in if you don’t know exactly how to cancel a subscription on Amazon.

8. Your memberships past and present will be listed. Scroll to “Amazon Music Unlimited” and tap it.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You may not want to be reminded of all the subscriptions you’re spending on, but Amazon will insist on jogging your memory here.

9. On this page, beneath “Advanced controls,” tap the “Amazon Music Unlimited Settings” button.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can stop on this page if you’d simply like to swap out your method of payment for Amazon Music Unlimited.

10. Tap “Cancel subscription.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you cancel your subscription before the trial period is up, you won’t forfeit the rest of the trial. You can still access it for free or at the reduced price. The subscription simply won’t renew.

11. Pick a reason for why you’re cancelling your subscription on the next screen, and then finally confirm on the next page by clicking “Confirm cancellation.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Whatever reason you pick as to why you’re cancelling, Amazon will prompt you to reconsider.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.