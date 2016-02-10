11 tips for calming your nerves before a big presentation

Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr An audience cannot see how you feel; they only see how you look and act.

At age 15, Darlene Price had to give her very first speech.

She was presenting an oral book report on “Great Expectations” to Mrs. Weaver’s tenth grade English class. She was nervous and could feel her hands shaking, heart racing, knees knocking, and palms sweating. As she reached the front of the room and turned to face her 33 classmates, she froze.

Moments passed, snickers erupted, and Mrs. Weaver asked 15-year-old Price to begin her presentation.

As soon as she made eye contact with the audience, all of the nervous tics disappeared — not because a wave of calm came over her, but rather because she fainted.

Three decades later, Price is a communications coach, author, and the president of Well Said, Inc., an award-winning company that teaches professionals how to speak with confidence, clarity, and credibility. And, she jokes, she “can finally stay vertical during a speech.”

Price says her high school experience taught her this: Great public speaking is not about getting rid of the nerves. It’s about managing them so that you’re able to effectively communicate and connect with the audience.

She’s also learned that what happened to her in tenth grade isn’t so uncommon.

In fact, surveys about our human fears commonly show fear of public speaking toward the top of the list. “Though statistics vary on the exact percentages, it’s safe to say most of us get nervous before a public speaking engagement,” she explains. “As a speaker facing an audience, we often fear failure, criticism, judgment, embarrassment, comparison, or rejection.”

Physically, nervousness and anxiety may cause an increased heart rate, a queasy stomach, sweating, shaking, shortness of breath, weak knees, dry mouth, a quivering voice, blushing, muscle tension, headache, stuttering, lightheadedness, or, even fainting — which Price learned the hard way.

“Despite the scary list of symptoms, the good news is this: There are no negative consequences from feeling nervous; the trick is to avoid showing it.” An audience cannot see how you feel; they only see how you look and act. Therefore, when you learn how to look and act calm, confident, and composed on the outside, that’s what the audience perceives and believes.

Here are 11 tips for calming your nerves before a big presentation:

