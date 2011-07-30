How To Call Your Congressman From Your Computer In Seconds

Photo: TheGiantVermin via Flickr

A new Web app lets you enter your address to look up the phone numbers of your congressional rep and Senators, then place a voice call to them without picking up a phone.All you need is a computer with an Internet connection and microphone.



The app, CallForTheDream.com, was created in less than 24 hours using new technology from San Francisco startup Twilio. It’s an example of the power of Twilio Client, which lets any Web developer add Skype-like voice calling capabilities into their Web app with a few lines of code. Developers pay a quarter of a cent per minute for each connection.

The app was built by a left-ish organisation called Rebuild The Dream and the Web page includes text about “right wing factions” and a suggested script about not wanting to cut Social Security or Medicare.

But it works equally well no matter what your political persuasion is. Go nuts.

It can’t do anything about busy signals, though.

