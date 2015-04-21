Here's how you call someone with an Apple Watch

The first Apple Watch preorders will begin shipping to customers this Friday.

One of the central tenets of the Apple Watch is to see information at a glance without needing to take out your phone, but it also offers many of the phone’s features, including calling and texting right from your wrist.

When a call comes in, you can either mute it by covering Apple Watch with your hand, or you can scroll up to see a few options: You can respond with a quick message, or answer the call on your phone.

Apple

You can tap the red button to decline the call or the green button to answer. The Apple Watch has a built-in speaker and microphone so you can talk right to your Watch.

To make a phone call, you can just press the side button, choose the friend you want to talk to by turning the Digital Crown, and then tapping on the phone icon.

But there’s an even easier way to make a call: Just say “Hey Siri” and ask it to call someone for you.

