7 Free Ways To Call Japan

As the recovery following the earthquake in Japan continues this week, it can still be difficult to get in touch with those in the hardest-hit areas.We took a look a look at the best free calling options available right now.
Some companies like AT&T and Verizon are waiving fees for communicating with Japan and others provide free web services for talking or chatting in case phone lines aren’t working.
If you have another way to get in touch with Japan, let us know in the comments.
Today AT&T announced it will not charge for calls from the U.S. or Puerto Rico to Japan through the end of March. (The offer is retroactive starting March 11th). This applies to both wireless and wired AT&T customers.
Verizon also tweeted that they would allow free texts and calls to Japan, but there hasn't been an official announcement as to how long the offer will last.
Vonage announced that it will waive per-minute charges for calls made to Japan. The offer lasts through March 18th.
If phone service is disrupted, there are several great texting and messaging apps that work over the web too. Some of our favourites include: Kik, WhatsApp, and TextPlus. Check out some other great free texting apps here.
Facebook and Twitter are no-brainers when it comes to getting in touch with friends and family in Japan. People started using the social networks the first day of the earthquake.
If there's spotty phone service, Skype makes it easy to make calls over the web. You can also download the Skype app for Android or iPhone for voice and video calls.
Google launched a person finder for people in Japan. The service has scanned thousands of documents from several sources to help you find where your friends and family are. It also includes a link to donate to the Red Cross from your Google Checkout account and the latest updates on rolling blackouts in the country.
The International Red Cross also has a person finder for your friends and family in Japan. The site seems to be running slow due to the spike in traffic, so be patient.
