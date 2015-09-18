How to know if you're fat

So maybe you don’t think you have the “ideal body,” but are you actually overweight?

By calculating your body mass index (BMI), you can find out once and for all whether you should lose — or put on — some pounds. Though some find the index controversial, it’s still widely used as a barometer for healthy weight.

Produced by Matt Johnston and Alex Kuzoian. Special thanks to Josh Neufeld.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

For more Science videos: Subscribe to our Science Channel on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.