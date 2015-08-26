You can finally actually buy tickets to Banksy's Dismaland

Tickets for the Dismaland, the new “bemusement park” set up by street artist Banksy, are finally on sale.

Tickets for the show, a clear dig at Disneyland, were originally supposed to go on sale on Friday — but the website crashed due to demand and there was speculation that the ticket website was in fact just a hoax by the artist.

The site has now been upgraded and you can buy tickets for both day and evening session at Dismaland for the next week. Tickets cost just £3, plus a booking fee, and kids under 5 get in free — you can book tickets here.

Banksy isn’t the only one with work at Dismaland, with artists from all around the world exhibiting at the show, including Damien Hirst and David Shrigley.

The show is at an old seafront lido in Weston-Super-Mare, a seaside resort town near Bristol, England. If you can’t make it down there you can check out pictures of the show here.

