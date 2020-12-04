Microsoft's $70 nostalgia-fuelled holiday sweaters sold out in 24 hours — but you'll have a second chance to snag them later this month

Microsoft

Microsoft has launched this year’s #WindowsUglySweater campaign with three $US70 “Soft-wear” knit sweaters, including one paying homage to its MS Paint program.

The nostalgia-filled sweaters landed on the shop on Tuesday and sold out within 24 hours, though a Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider that more should be available later this month.

Microsoft has made holiday sweaters before, but only a limited amount for select groups. This year’s offering is the first time Microsoft is selling its sweaters directly to customers.

Longtime Microsoft enthusiasts have something extra to celebrate this holiday season.

The tech giant is selling three nostalgia-fuelled, winter-themed “Soft-wear” sweaters on its online store: an MS Paint “ugly sweater,” one with the “tailored experience of Windows XP Pro-ho-ho-fessional,” and a Windows 95 knit sweater.

As The Verge notes, Microsoft has made the latter two before for select groups of people, including influencers, but this year’s offerings are the first to be marketed directly to customers.

The new #WindowsUglySweater has arrived — and this year it’s supporting a fantastic cause! ​ Get yours today (they disappear fast!) and you’ll be supporting @GirlsWhoCode when you do. Good deal, isn’t knit? ???? — Windows (@Windows) December 1, 2020

The MS Paint Ugly Sweater is new this year. According to its online description, you can “install this MS Paint Soft-wear to: Create FOMO. Stay warm on the Gogh. Paint the town. Airbrush your shoulder off. Look like a work of art.”

A Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider in an email that the sweaters hit the shop for purchase on December 1 â€” and promptly sold out by the next day. However, the spokesperson said Microsoft is working to restock the knit sweaters, and more will be online to purchase later this month.

Microsoft

The proceeds of Microsoft’s sweater sales this year will benefit Girls Who Code, a non-profit organisation that offers programs to educate young women in computer science, a field long dominated by men. For every sweater purchase made before December 23, Microsoft will donate $US20 to the organisation, and it will donate a minimum amount of $US50,000, according to its website.



As part of Microsoft’s #WindowsUglySweater campaign this year, the company is also offering free MS Paint backgrounds for users of its Teams chat app and Skype service. For Skype users, the backgrounds are accessible in the app without needing to download them.

