How To Buy Google eBooks On Your Smartphone

Read the classics on your smartphone.

Google launched its digital bookstore this week, and not only does it have more than 3 million free titles, it’s also compatible with several e-readers and smartphones. Sorry, no Kindle.



Google also released iPhone and Android apps that let you download and read books purchased from the eBook store.

Purchases are charged to your Google Checkout account–Google’s service that stores your credit card information for online purchases–so if you don’t have one, you can sign up here.

Click here to download the Google Books app for iPhone and here to send the Android app to your phone.

