How To Buy Google eBooks On Your Smartphone

Google launched its digital bookstore this week, and not only does it have more than 3 million free titles, it’s also compatible with several e-readers and smartphones. Sorry, no Kindle.
Google also released iPhone and Android apps that let you download and read books purchased from the eBook store.
Purchases are charged to your Google Checkout account–Google’s service that stores your credit card information for online purchases–so if you don’t have one, you can sign up here.
Click here to download the Google Books app for iPhone and here to send the Android app to your phone.
The eBooks store will launch in Safari. Scroll through the featured titles for popular books or search for one you have in mind.
When the app opens again, your new book begins downloading. You can start reading even while the download is in progress. Use the scroll bar at the bottom to jump ahead. Now tap the icon that looks like a list to view the table of contents.
The table of contents will give you a list view of each chapter. Tap the chapter you would like to skip to.
From the settings menu you have several options: Change the font, spacing, size, and colour of the text.
By tapping the magnifying glass at the top, you can search the full text for a word or phrase. The passages will appear in a list. Tap to skip to that section.
You can magnify the text by holding your finger down over the text for a moment. Drag the window around with your finger as you read.
