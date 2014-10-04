How To Dress Like A Wall Street Hotshot Without Spending Cash Like One

This one comes straight from you — our gentlemen readers.

It has come to our attention that while some of you out there would love to dress fresh to death at all times, you believe that achieving that goal is beyond your means.

It’s not.

Affordable men’s fashion is everywhere, and with a few key pieces, you can make your wardrobe look crisp and tidy. Business Insider reached out to some of our favourite men’s fashion bloggers and retailers to get their opinion on where to get a stylish wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Think about it: They love clothes, but a brother still needs money to eat.

We’ve organised this list by item, and with each item we’ve included a list of awesome retailers — including some you’ve probably never heard of — that carry what you need, in a reasonable price range.

Special thanks to Sabir Peele of Men’s Style Pro, who sent us an especially awesome list of stores. Follow him on Instagram here.

