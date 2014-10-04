How To Dress Like A Wall Street Hotshot Without Spending Cash Like One

This one comes straight from you — our gentlemen readers.
It has come to our attention that while some of you out there would love to dress fresh to death at all times, you believe that achieving that goal is beyond your means.
It’s not.
Affordable men’s fashion is everywhere, and with a few key pieces, you can make your wardrobe look crisp and tidy. Business Insider reached out to some of our favourite men’s fashion bloggers and retailers to get their opinion on where to get a stylish wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Think about it: They love clothes, but a brother still needs money to eat.
We’ve organised this list by item, and with each item we’ve included a list of awesome retailers — including some you’ve probably never heard of — that carry what you need, in a reasonable price range.
Special thanks to Sabir Peele of Men’s Style Pro, who sent us an especially awesome list of stores. Follow him on Instagram here.
Why you need them: For obvious reasons, you need a suit, and the truth is, it should be made to measure. Our good friend, The Fine Young Gentleman, wrote an excellent post for us about how you can get a made-to-measure suit without spending a trillion dollars. Read it. Then read it again.
Also, remember, you can't go wrong with grey, navy, and black.
Where to get them: FYG recommends brands like Indochino, Black Lapel, Knot Standard, and My Suit.
Follow FYG on Twitter here.
Why you need them: This goes without saying: You need something to wear to the office, and you may not want to spend $US200 on something from say, Thomas Pink.
Where to get them: For a perfect fit we highly recommend our friends at Hugh and Crye, based in DC. Also SuitSupply.com and Lands' End Canvas have good stuff ranging from $US56-$80.
Why you need them: Dude, you can't wear a T-shirt everywhere.
Where to get them: This item's not too hard to find, but we especially love Frank and Oak for this. Everything's under $US50 and they have a great selection, but you have to sign up and be member (which is free). There's also NewLook.com (out of the U.K.), which has a huge variety of styles, fabrics, and brands at low prices.
Why you need them: Fine, wear the T-shirt, but for God's sake put a blazer over it.
Where to get them: We like the bigger retailers for this. Zara Men's will get you sorted out for $US79-$189, Uniqlo's blazers start out even cheaper at $US49.90.
Why you need them: Wear them out or to the office. You're going to want to spend a little more on these because they're true staples. You're going to want to spend money on maintenance too. Get a shoe horn, find a shoe guy.
Where to get them: Two words -- Massimo Dutti, lace ups, slip-ons -- they have got you covered.
Why you need them: You need some good silk ties for work. If you're really creative, throw in a bow tie for play, or maybe some knits. Whatever's your thing.
Where to get them: You've to hit up The Knottery and The Tie Bar. The Tie Bar will even show you what's really good with a 'matching suit' to ensure a good look.
Why you need them: The wide-leg bro jeans you ordered from your frat house won't cut it. Get something a little more sophisticated, and please get a dark rinse.
Where to get them: For all your pant needs, there is Bonobos. For something a little trendier, check out Onassis.
Why you need them: Hold your shirts together like a gentleman. You need gold and you need silver. If you're not into accessories, make them plain.
Where to get them:Perry Ellis has some classic cuff links for $US40 and under.
Why you need them: Hold up your pants -- BUT DO NOT mix colours. Brown shoes, brown belt/black shoes, black belt. Not hard, boys.
And don't get too flashy with your buckle. No one likes a showboat.
Where to get them: Again we have to go with Zara Men's on this one, but actually this isn't an item that's super hard to find at a decent price. Just make sure it's leather.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.