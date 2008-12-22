How To Buy Cheap, High-Quality Wine For The Holidays

Shopping for that token bottle of wine to give the host of a party can create a number of dilemmas: What wine to buy? And this year, how to find somethng cheap that doesn’t taste like swill? Read on for the solution to both problems.



NY Daily News: Andrew Harwood, wine guru and founder of the NYC Wine School in Manhattan, says you don’t have to sacrifice taste for price.

“To begin, the best approach is to go for a recognisable wine, something others will feel comfortable with,” Harwood explains.

“There really are so many opportunities to getting a basic recognisable wine that has a twist to it. And that’s the key to getting a great wine that everyone and anyone will love,” he says, adding novices should start by asking a store employee for suggestions.

Harwood also says a big mistake bargain wine shoppers make is following that old adage that wine gets better with age – so steer clear of affordable wines older than 2006.

Harwood also created a more detailed guide to picking wines for dinner parties, romantic meals for two, oenophile holiday parties, and cocktail parties. Plus, he offers an all-around safe bet. Click here for Harwood’s complete guide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.