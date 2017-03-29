A guide to every kind of engagement ring, and what you should know before buying one

The INSIDER Summary:

Buying an engagement ring is much less daunting once you know the basics.

Knowing the four Cs of a diamond are vital: cut, clarity, carat, and colour.

You should also know what shape of diamond you want to buy; options include princess, emerald, asscher, heart, and pear cuts.

Buying an engagement ring can be daunting.

But it doesn’t have to be if you know the basics, like the four Cs.

The four Cs will help you buy the best quality diamond possible.

They are:

Cut : A diamond’s symmetry, proportions, and polish. It’s what determines how beautiful that diamond is, and how bright it shines. Often diamonds that are cut the best won’t be the largest — but they will sparkle the most.

Colour : In white diamonds, you want as little colour in the body of the diamond as possible. A yellow tint in a white diamond will make it less valuable.

Clarity : All diamonds have imperfections, either inside or on their surface. How many imperfections a diamond has, as well as how visible they are, is what determines its clarity. The fewer imperfections it has, the more expensive it will be.

Carat: A diamond’s carat is a measure of its weight, and thus its size. The larger the diamond, the more carat weight it has, and the more valuable it is — larger diamonds are rarer than smaller ones.

Once you’ve mastered these, you’ll need to figure out what shape you want the diamond to be. Keep scrolling to see the 10 options.

Round Diana Yukari / INSIDER Princess Diana Yukari / INSIDER Emerald Diana Yukari / INSIDER Asscher Diana Yukari / INSIDER Radiant Diana Yukari / INSIDER Cushion Diana Yukari / INSIDER Heart Diana Yukari / INSIDER Oval Diana Yukari / INSIDER Marquise Diana Yukari / INSIDER Pear Diana Yukari / INSIDER

