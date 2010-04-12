Entrepreneurs: Here's How To Buy An Email List

Email remains the best way to communicate with users and prospects. Problem is, buying email lists is fraught with dangers, as spammy tactics tend to anger the very people you want to reach out to.



Howard Greenstein gives great pointers over at Inc.com.

Here are the main takeaways:

Don’t just buy a list and start emailing people. 1) It’s evil. 2) It’s counterproductive: people will be angry to receive your materials if they haven’t opted in. 3) We’d add that in some jurisdictions, this could be illegal.

Work with the list provider to increase your own list. Ask her to send one or two emails to her own list asking for people to sign up for your own list.

Don’t pay for the whole list — only the subscribers you get. If your provider has 5000 subscribers, don’t pay for the 5000, but only the ones who actually sign up for your list. Most mailing list software lets you sort lists into subgroups, and that way you can tell who actually signed up.

Good stuff. Read the whole thing.

