Amazon is slashing the price of Prime in the UK to £59 for the launch of 'The Grand Tour'

“The Grand Tour” is almost finally here, and Amazon really doesn’t want you to miss it.

The online retail giant is slashing the price of Prime, its premium service, from £79 to £59 in the UK ahead of the launch of the big-budget automobile-focused on-demand TV show.

Back in 2015, the BBC dropped “Top Gear” star Jeremy Clarkson after an altercation with a producer of the highly popular show. Amazon pounced, hiring up Clarkson — along with his co-hosts James May, and Richard Hammond — and set about creating a rival show in the same vein.

Named “The Grand Tour,” it launches on November 18, and will be available only to subscribers to Amazon Prime. Ahead of this launch, Amazon is offering a discount on a year’s subscription to the service to try and entice new customers. It now works out at just under £5 per month.

Amazon Prime comes with Amazon Prime Video, as well as its free next-day delivery service, Prime Music, and cloud photo storage, among other features.

You can watch a trailer for “The Grand Tour” below — featuring Ferraris, castles, explosions, and some incredibly expensive screwups.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

