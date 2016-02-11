Here's how to pre-order a Tesla Model 3

By now, you may have heard that Tesla’s entry-level vehicle, the $35,000 Model 3, will have its worldwide debut next month.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just passed off a bit more information about the upcoming launch; pre-orders will begin on March 31, the same day as the reveal, and require a $1,000 deposit.

There won’t be a “signature series” for this entry-level EV. That option was offered on the Model S and Model X when they went on pre-order years ago.

Signature models were among the first to roll out of the factory, and they were loaded — in features and in price.

A signature Model X costs over $130,000 new.

But, according to Musk’s tweets, there won’t be any of that for the Model 3. He also notes that reservations for the Model 3 can be made at Tesla dealers on the day of the reveal, March 31, and online beginning April 1.

Here’s what Musk tweeted late Wednesday:

Model 3 reservations ($1000 down) will be accepted in Tesla stores on March 31 and online April 1

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2016

No signature series for Model 3. Same reservation amount for all.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2016

Model 3 is an important platform for the electric-car company that’s best known for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV. The S and X are both immensely capable luxury automobiles to be sure — but they’re out of reach for the average car buyer.

The Model 3 line, which will yield a sedan and a small crossover SUV, is Tesla’s most-anticipated offering for reasons that Business Insider’s transportation team has laid out in great detail.

In short, the Model 3’s $35,000 estimated price tag opens Tesla up to a far greater segment of the market, and potentially sets the company up for greater sales volume. That could ultimately help Tesla cross over into mass-market territory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.