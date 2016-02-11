Here's how to pre-order a Tesla Model 3

By now, you may have heard that Tesla’s entry-level vehicle, the $35,000 Model 3, will have its worldwide debut next month.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk just passed off a bit more information about the upcoming launch; pre-orders will begin on March 31, the same day as the reveal, and require a $1,000 deposit.
There won’t be a “signature series” for this entry-level EV. That option was offered on the Model S and Model X when they went on pre-order years ago.
Signature models were among the first to roll out of the factory, and they were loaded — in features and in price.
A signature Model X costs over $130,000 new.
But, according to Musk’s tweets, there won’t be any of that for the Model 3. He also notes that reservations for the Model 3 can be made at Tesla dealers on the day of the reveal, March 31, and online beginning April 1.
Here’s what Musk tweeted late Wednesday:
Model 3 reservations ($1000 down) will be accepted in Tesla stores on March 31 and online April 1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2016
No signature series for Model 3. Same reservation amount for all.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2016
Model 3 is an important platform for the electric-car company that’s best known for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV. The S and X are both immensely capable luxury automobiles to be sure — but they’re out of reach for the average car buyer.
The Model 3 line, which will yield a sedan and a small crossover SUV, is Tesla’s most-anticipated offering for reasons that Business Insider’s transportation team has laid out in great detail.
In short, the Model 3’s $35,000 estimated price tag opens Tesla up to a far greater segment of the market, and potentially sets the company up for greater sales volume. That could ultimately help Tesla cross over into mass-market territory.
