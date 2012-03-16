Want To Buy A Private Island? Here Are 9 Things You Need To Remember

Photo: Jeremy Vandel/Flickr

Most U.S. cities are becoming pretty crowded. That means jam-packed sidewalks, roads, and public transportation.If you’ve had enough and need an escape—and are uber-wealthy, to boot—what better place to go than your own private island?



We talked to island broker Doug Ingersoll, owner of Private Islands Online, about what it takes to purchase a private island.

Apparently, it isn’t that much different than buying a house. You just need to know what you want.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.