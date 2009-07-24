So how did the FBI uncover this giant circle of New Jersey corruption?



It had a lot to do with Solomon Dwek, a pious family man who was considered a pillar of the community in Monmouth County, New Jersey…until 2006, when he was charged with scheming to defraud banks of $50 million.

Dwek flipped, becoming a source for investigators. He then spent the next three years wiretapping his way through what New Jersey acting US attorney Ralph Marra today called an “ethics-free zone.”

A preliminary look at the complaints against some of the fourty-four idiots he met along the way reveals how to build a high-rise in Hoboken, launder sweatshop money through Brooklyn bakeries, and get a kidney.

Peter Cammarano III, self-described “pro-development” candidate for mayor of Hoboken, former election lawyer, enthusiastic diner parking lot loiterer, and recipient of $25,000 in cash from Dwek and associates.



“Right now, the Italians, the Hispanics, the seniors are locked down. Nothing can change that now…I could be, uh, indicted, and I’m still gonna win 85 to 95 per cent of those populations…In this election, hopefully, we, we, we, you know, we get to the piont where I’m sworn in on July 1st, and we’re breaking down the world into three categories at that point. There’s the people who were with us, and that’s you guys. There’s the people who climbed on board in the runoff. They can get in line…and then there’s the people who were against us the whole way. They get ground…They get ground into powder,” [meaning they would have to wait for approvals on projects for “three years…bottom of the pile…[but] You were with me early and often.”

Ben Haim, the principal rabbi of the Deal, New Jersey, synagogue Congregation OhelYaacob and operator of numerous tax-exempt charities, on his money-laundering conspirator in Israel:

“He washes money for people, he washes money for…He gives me a check. I deposit it… from a third party…He give me –- I deposit it. I wire it to him. He gives me, uh, like, one per cent. The head contact’s in Israel . . . He has different people, he has a hundred customers in New York, money in Israel… real estate investments, they, they want to hide their money. They don’t want it to show. So they give the cash here to him and he gives me the cash . . . You see the merry-go- round? This guy’s been doing it for 20, 30 years. Did you know that he had me in the last four years send out wires every time to a different place in the world to a different name? It’s unbelievable. I never saw anything like it…all over the world. . . All over the world. From Australia to New Zealand to Uganda. I mean every country imaginable. Turkey, you can’t believe it…All different names. It’s never the same name. . . . Switzerland, everywhere, France, everywhere, Spain, China, Japan.”

Levy Izhak Rosenbaum, Brooklyn man “supposedly involved in the real estate business” but actually involved in the kidney-selling business.



“Let me explain to you one thing. It’s illegal to buy or sell organs…So you cannot buy it. What you do is, you’re giving a compensation for the time…whatever, he’s not working…don’t even mention it. I am what you call a matchmaker . . . I bring a guy what I believe, he’s suitable for your uncle…We put together something–-the relationship. The hospital is asking what’s the relationship between [the donor and recipient.] So we put in a relationship, friends, or neighbour, or business relations, any relation…[you] wouldn’t go to cousins because it’s, they–-the recipient is not going to be investigated, but the, the donor is investigated . . . . So if, if you start with family, it’s real easy to find out if he’s not . . . it’s not the family, because the names and the ages and who is who . . . it doesn’t work… I put together the story by seeing your uncle, seeing him . . . Could be, ah, ah, neighbours, could be friends from shul, could be friends from the community, could be friends of, of, of his children…business friends. The price with what we are asking here is a hundred 50- thousand dollars… One of the reasons it’s so expensive is because you have to shmear everyone.

Levi Deutsch, a rich Israeli in the diamond business who connected the Brooklyn ring to a Swiss banker.

“I’m gonna make a hint with you. There are certain codes. Like let’s say, when I say…I want hundred thousand dollars, I say ‘one cow,’ ‘a cow-and-a-half.'”

