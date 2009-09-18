[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/1037544bc9f33b4a0faf3000/image.jpg" link="/how-to-buy-a-facebook-ad-in-15-minutes-or-less-2009-9/go-to-facebookcomadvertising-1" caption="" source="" alt="Hot Teacher" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

We believe the main reason Facebook was able to announce that it became cash-flow positive so fast was its booming self-service advertising business.



This begs the question: Why is that particular business suddenly busting out?

Three reasons:

Facebook appmakers spend a lot marketing their latest launches to users.

Brands are building Facebook pages instead of — or at least along with — microsites now.

Most importantly, Facebook’s self-service ads are very, very easy to make.

How easy? Easy enough for us to show you…

[slideshow]

[slide

Click 'create an ad' above the ads on the right side.

title=”Go to Facebook.com/advertising”

content=”Click ‘create an ad’ above the ads on the right side.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e212655ba6f3e0e049a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”decide-where-to-send-people-2″

title=”Decide where to send people”

content=”Enter the Web address for the page you want people who click on the ad to go to.

For the purposes of this example, we’ll pretend we need to entice people who work at Google’s office in New York to read more SAI (they already read it!), so we’ve entered the URL for our story ‘The Google Brain Drain Goes On And On.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e30fb891f515fc1f445/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”write-a-clickable-headline-3″

title=”Write a clickable headline”

Use 25 characters or less. Don't be too spammy.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e3729497a79638ccb1b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”write-the-ad-copy-4″

title=”Write the ad copy”

content=”You only get 135 characters, so bring your Tweet-writing skills to bear.

Remember: Because of Facebook’s impressive targeting, you can address your audience specifically. Here, we address Google New York employees directly.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e3f7b24b10e36b2e754/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”find-an-image-for-the-ad-5″

title=”Find an image for the ad”

content=”Don’t waste time with photoshop.

Just take a screen grab of your logo or use a picture of your product already on the Internet. Make sure you own the image rights. We’re using the ‘Google Brain Drain’ logo we already created for the post.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e47cce3181e21cd1c4e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”upload-the-photo-6″

title=”Upload the photo”

Click 'browse.' Find your image. Then click 'open.'

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e5114ed200103d68d98/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”proofread-your-ad-7″

title=”Proofread your ad”

If it looks good. Click 'continue.'

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e8cb633b85369207cb4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”target-by-geography-8″

title=”Target by Geography”

content=”You can target your ad by country, state/province, and city.

We’re targeting our ad to New York and Mountain View, where big Google offices are.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26e99cd1ad3636168a866/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”target-bya-lot-9″

title=”Target by…a lot!”

content=”You can target your ad to users based on age, sex, education, workplaces, relationships, sexual preference, language, group membership, page membership, and application usage.

We’re targeting everyone who work at Google, so we filled out the workplaces box and left the rest blank.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26ea03b374e5e2686385d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”check-your-scope-10″

title=”Check your scope”

content=”Facebook tells you about how many people you’re targeting.

Is the number way too big or way too small? If it’s too small, target more people. If it’s too big, make your targeting more specific. If it’s a fine size, click ‘Continue.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26eaa751dee09025e9c29/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”set-your-budget-11″

title=”Set your budget”

We're going to spend $2 per day on this campaign because its just a demonstration.

But spend as much as you like…there's no maximum.

But spend as much as you like…there’s no maximum.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26eb3dc8a014740bf003e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”decide-your-schedule-bid-and-metrics-12″

title=”Decide your schedule, bid and metrics”

content=”We’re going to run our ad indefinitely, though this screen grab shows how we could have set it to run for a month.

Since this campaign is more about raising our awareness among Googlers in New York, we decided to pay per impression. Keep in mind, it’ll be easier to track ROI if you choose to pay per click. Either way, Facebook will estimate how many clicks or impressions your ad will get each day. Click ‘create.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26ebf574b1353175f4884/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”enter-your-credit-card-13″

title=”Enter your credit card”

Please don't use our number to buy stuff on the Internet! Click 'place order.'

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26eca17d2be3301db43a8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

All done!

permalink=”all-done-14″

title=”All done!”

content=”Facebook will review your ad and throw it up ASAP.

Bookmark this page to track your campaign.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26ed3dff0d40953845542/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

