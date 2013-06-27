You Can't Cut The Line For A G650, The $65 Million Private Jet Billionaires Are Lining Up To Buy

Gulfstream has taken orders for more than 200 G650 jets.

For more than two years, there’s been speculation about who is lining up for the Gulfstream G650, the new private jet that has quickly become one of the most impressive aircraft in the skies today.



In 2011, the New York Post reported Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet, and Ralph Lauren were all lining up to drop $65 million on the jet.

But for those who are just looking to get on the list now, the next available plane won’t be delivered until 2017 — and there’s no way to jump the line, Gulfstream says.

“You are not allowed to sell your position,” communications head Steve Cass said in an interview at the Paris Air Show.

Customers sign a contract that includes a non-assignability clause, he explained. Of course, you are allowed to sell the G650 once you take delivery, but “if we get any indication that you sold, or were conspiring to sell the aircraft beforehand, we will take remedy to that,” Cass said. “We do not want speculators in the marketplace.”

Obviously, a $65 million jet draws some very wealthy and high-profile customers. But “everyone’s treated exactly the same,” Cass noted.

The G650 has become a hot topic among wealthy jetsetters, but Cass argued that the plane is actually “not a status symbol” for celebrities, noting that the vast majority of its 200 plus orders are from corporations, not wealthy individuals.

“Matter of fact, most of the time people don’t want it to be known that they’re flying around in it,” he said. “When you look at most of these aeroplanes, they’re very nondescript. You don’t see a lot of big company logos or anything on them, because they want to maintain their privacy. It’s also for security reasons as well.”

Whoever is buying it, it’s easy to see why the G650 is so coveted: It’s the largest purpose built business jet on the planet. It flies higher and faster than commercial aircraft, and comes with top of the line technology that keeps the interior quiet and comfortable.

Current owners include “Lord of the Rings” director Sir Peter Jackson, according to Stuff.co.nz, as well as Steve Wynn, Walmart, and Exxon Mobil, according to Aviation International News.

