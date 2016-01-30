10 ways couples can finish rich

1. Talk about money

As uncomfortable as they may be, money conversations are crucial — and the earlier you and your partner talk finances, the better. After all, arguments about money are a leading predictor of divorce.

'Smart couples talk about money all the time,' explains Bach. 'When you work together on your finances, you can compound the results. When you don't, the same can be said for the mistakes you will invariably make.'

You'll want to start by understanding the financial background of your partner, finding out how your partner feels about money, and what they consider to be its the purpose in their life. This will allow you to understand how they make financial decisions.

Next, you can discuss the more concrete details, such as who is responsible for paying which bills or whether you want a joint account.

'You shouldn't assume that both you and your partner are somehow automatically on the same page when it comes to the question of how you are going to organize your finances and who is going to be responsible for what,' writes Bach. 'If you haven't already done so, the two of you need to sit down together and specifically work all this out. The alternative is chaos and potentially major strife.'