How To Build Customer Loyalty

Customer service doesn’t have to be difficult.

Relatively small touches in the way you interact with your clients can make a huge difference in whether or not they’ll return.

FastCompany suggests seven key principles you should adopt to make your customers love you more… and want to come back again.

In summary:

Focus on the first and last moments of your customer’s experience with you. Be speedy, and never be late. Encourage personal interaction online and over the phone. Keep track of personal customer details. Use language that’s in line with your brand. Learn to “anticipate a customer’s wishes.” Find and keep employees who have outstanding customer service skills.

Read the entire article at FastCompany >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.